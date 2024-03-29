Courteney Cox May Also Return to 'Scream' Franchise

Just weeks after Neve Campbell announced her return to the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox is also in talks to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the series' seventh instalment, Variety reports.

Campbell, who sat out of Scream VI due to a salary dispute — marking the first film in the slasher series without her — will be returning as Sidney Prescott for the next film, which has lost more recent franchise stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera over the last few months.

Although it was initially postured as scheduling conflicts with Netflix series Wednesday, later reports indicated that Ortega may have also exited over a salary dispute, while Barrera was fired for her pro-Palestine comments, prompting 1,300 artists to denounce censorship in an open letter.

The seventh Scream movie is to be directed by writer/creator Kevin Williamson. Cox has appeared as Weathers in every film in the franchise so far.