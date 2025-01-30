Netflix has detailed the next Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, which will arrive on the streamer in fall 2025.

As usual, the upcoming Knives Out film was written and directed by Rian Johnson and will star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

The stacked-as-always cast features Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

Wake Up Dead Man is the third Knives Out film. It follows 2019's excellent Knives Out and 2022's not-quite-as-good Glass Onion.