Actor Jeremy Renner will explore his 2023 snowplow accident in "gruesome" detail in a new memoir, My Next Breath, due out April 29 via Flatiron Books.

A synopsis reads, "Jeremy writes in blistering detail about his accident and the aftermath. This retelling is not merely a gruesome account of what happened to him; it's a call to action and a forged companionship between reader and author as Jeremy recounts his recovery journey and reflects on the impact of his suffering."

Renner was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year's Day 2023. From the synopsis, it sounds like the book will not span his whole life, but rather will focus on his accident, the aftermath and his recovery.

He told People, "Two years after my accident I now find myself now surrounded by love, more connected to the people around me and filled with gratitude. I'm hopeful that by sharing my story, it might help anyone out there who is facing their own moment where it feels like the odds are against them."

My Next Breath is available to pre-order here.