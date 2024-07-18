Like Jimmy Fallon before her, repeat and current Love Island contestant Kassy Castillo — currently eyeing Season 6 day-one contestant/snake wrangler Rob Rausch — has had a bit of trouble with the performing name of one Kristi Laus, otherwise known as beabadoobee.

Rausch is a noted fan of the UK indie darling, and when the pair were tasked with competing in a guessing game to prove how well they know each other, Castillo wrote out Rob's fave on a mini chalkboard, doing her very best to guess its spelling, evidently without seeing it written before.

Host/Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix asked the pair to reveal their answers about each other's favourite artist, revealing that Rausch guessed Castillo's was "Billie Eyelash," with Castillo conversely guessing "BeBuDubbi."

Meanwhile, Laus has caught wind of Rauch's fandom, taking to the internet to address her followers bashing bandwagoning Love Island fans [via Stereogum]:

Rob! Like, the fuck? I see all these comments, like, "If you're from Love Island in this comments section, fuck off!" Or like, "You don't have to know about him! Fuck this! Blah blah blah blah blah!" I'm not gonna lie: I will not stand for the Rob hate because that motherfucker put so much people onto my music and I rate it. So love you, Rob. Hope you like the album. I haven't watched the show, no. I don't really know him, don't know what he's like. But, I mean, it's flooding my fucking comments section.

Gatekeeping is so two years ago. Give it a rest. Give it a fucking rest! I also think it's quite funny 'cause not many would think someone from Love Island would listen to my music, let alone a man as well. That's mad. But I see there's more of a likeliness for that to happen in American than in the UK, if I'm being honest. Dunno why.

Check out Rob and Kassy killing it at Mr. and Mrs. below.