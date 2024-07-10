Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will return to multiple cities across North America this summer, with events kicking off this weekend and running until mid-September.

Starting in Edmonton this Friday (July 12), the weekend will include sets by Kevin Hart, Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and more, as well as musical offerings from the Leo Martinez Project. Further programming in Winnipeg from July 19 to 21 includes appearances by Bill Burr, Tom Segura, Nate Bargatze and Canadian comic Gerry Dee, plus the music of Matt Colpitts.

Shows later in the season include spots from Russell Peters, Theo Von, Derrick Stroup, Kelsey Cook, Iliza Shlesinger, Zarna Garg, Jessica Kirson, Hannah Berner, Steven Ho and many more in select cities including London, Ottawa, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver, as well as Spokane, WA.

Save for sold-out events, tickets are on sale for each day except the yet-to-be-announced Vancouver Sunday lineup (September 15). Those details will become available as of July 16.

General admission tickets and VIP passes are available here, and range in price from $49.50 to $199.50, with the option for suite upgrades.

For additional lineup, ticketing and festival information, visit the Great Outdoors Comedy website here, and check out this weekend's Edmonton lineup below.