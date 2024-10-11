Gerry Dee has announced plans to embark on a cross-Canada standup comedy tour in 2025.

The Funny You Should Say That tour will find the acclaimed comedian debuting all-new material in 13 Canadian cities, with further dates and cities to be announced in the coming months.

The tour kicks off in Winnipeg, MB, on January 23, with further stops coming in Calgary, Edmonton, London, Montreal, Halifax and more. You can find his current itinerary below.

"The launch of a new tour is always an exciting time for me — bringing me back to how it all started and doing what I love to do," Dee said in a statement. "Getting a chance to visit some cities that I haven't been to in a few years is always nice!"

Tickets for all shows can be found via Dee's official website, with presales opening October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the public October 18 at 10 a.m. local time.



Gerry Dee 2025 Tour Dates:

01/23 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

01/24 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

02/20 London, ON - Centennial Hall

02/21 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

02/28 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

03/06 Charlottetown, PEI - Confederation Centre of the Arts

03/07 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

03/08 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

05/03 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/04 Grande Prairie, AB - The Bowes at Bonnetts Energy Centre

05/05 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/07 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre - Southam Hall

05/08 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre