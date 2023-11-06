Gerry Dee to Debut New Material on 2024 Ontario Standup Tour

Gerry Dee has announced that he'll embark on a tour of Ontario in 2024, where he'll debut new jokes along the way.
The Canadian comedy royal best known for his loosely biographical sitcom Mr. D will visit six cities throughout the province in between his duties as Family Feud Canada host.
Named for his new memoir, the Funny You Should Say That tour will kick off in St. Catharines on March 30 and stop in Oshawa (April 20), Orillia (April 26), Windsor (April 27) and his hometown Toronto (May 10) before closing it out in Sault Ste. Marie on May 11.
Tickets for all shows can be found on Dee's official website. Presale begins November 8 ahead of general on-sale November 10, both at 10 a.m. ET.
Gerry Dee 2024 Ontario Tour Dates:
03/30 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
04/20 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
04/26 Orillia, ON - The Opera House
04/27 Windsor, ON - WFCU Centre
05/10 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/11 Sault Ste. Marie - GFL Gardens
The Canadian comedy royal best known for his loosely biographical sitcom Mr. D will visit six cities throughout the province in between his duties as Family Feud Canada host.
Named for his new memoir, the Funny You Should Say That tour will kick off in St. Catharines on March 30 and stop in Oshawa (April 20), Orillia (April 26), Windsor (April 27) and his hometown Toronto (May 10) before closing it out in Sault Ste. Marie on May 11.
Tickets for all shows can be found on Dee's official website. Presale begins November 8 ahead of general on-sale November 10, both at 10 a.m. ET.
Gerry Dee 2024 Ontario Tour Dates:
03/30 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
04/20 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
04/26 Orillia, ON - The Opera House
04/27 Windsor, ON - WFCU Centre
05/10 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/11 Sault Ste. Marie - GFL Gardens