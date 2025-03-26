Of all the characters whose lives are falling apart in Season 3 of The White Lotus, possibly no one has it worse than Timothy Ratliff, the corrupt businessman played by Jason Isaacs. Now, Duke University has spoken out to denounce the show — specifically because one of the most harrowing scenes takes place with the character wearing a Duke T-shirt.

Please note that this story includes discussion of suicide, as well as spoilers from The White Lotus's third season.

In Season 3 of HBO's luxurious dramedy, Ratliff learns that he has been implicated in a money laundering scheme, and his office is raided by the FBI. By Episode 5, which is titled "Full-Moon Party" and aired on March 16, he has stolen a gun and is considering suicide, holding the gun to his temple while his family members are asleep in adjacent rooms. This scene takes place with Duke alumnus Ratliff wearing a T-shirt from his alma mater.

"The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far," reads a statement from Duke representative Frank Tramble. "Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available."

The scene, dark as it is, has inspired memes on social media — especially because Duke is currently taking part in the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament.

On the bright side, Saxon Ratliff, who is also a Duke alum, wasn't wearing any merch from the university when he got a handjob from his brother.