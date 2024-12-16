These gays who work on The White Lotus were trying to murder us by making us wait so long for Season 3, but finally, we have been spared as a trailer for the Thailand-set instalment has arrived.

As promised, the new season marks the return of creator Mike White and Natasha Rothwell as Spa Manager Belinda Lindsey. It otherwise introduces a whole new ensemble including Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook, among others.

Not too much about the plot is revealed in the first look, besides Belinda being on an exchange program, Wood's character having a high-strung older partner, and someone stealing Posey's lorazepam. There also seem to be some clues about primal thoughts and desires being a major theme. Watch it below.

The first episode of Season 3 of The White Lotus will premiere on February 16.