It goes without saying that the Hamilton/Niagara region has long been a hotbed for musical talent. Some of the latest and greatest acts coming out of Southern Ontario will now be spotlighted in The New Vibes, a music discovery series coming to Bell Fibe TV1 this spring.

Live performances from Zoon, Basement Revolver, LTtheMonk, Golden Feather, Days on Parade, cute, Minuscule and Junestone shot locally last fall will be featured in the show's first season, as well as interviews with the artists discussing their respective creative processes and connections to the region.

Check out behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on The New Vibes Instagram account, and listen to a playlist of the musicians they'll be highlighting in Season 1 below.