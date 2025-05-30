If you're like a good chunk of the Exclaim! staff and are also currently gearing up for a Skins summer, chances are you're subject to the influence of what's streaming on Prime Video too. It's a new month, and the streaming service once again has no shortage of new content to consume — as Bo Burnham would sing it, "Daddy made you your favourite / Open wide"!
The folks at Prime are boasting June as the "month of mystery," even trailing off into ominous ellipses to convey the bewildering nature of the new TV series and films that will be available to stream, including new Amazon Original series We Were Liars, based on the best-selling E. Lockhart novel, and Countdown, which stars Jensen Ackles as an LAPD detective who joins a secret task force to solve a murder and ends up uncovering a plot even more sinister.
There's also the exclusive arrival of Alex Garland's latest, Warfare, which Exclaim! gave a 9/10 review. If that understandably sounds a little too heavy for you right now, perhaps you'd prefer seeing Orlando Bloom and that guy from Ted Lasso play improv students getting the role of a lifetime in the action-packed comedy Deep Cover. If you'd rather get nostalgic, enjoy the All-American Rejects' recent viral house party fame in the context of 2008's The House Bunny, or another laugh-out-loud celebration of girl power like Booksmart.
See the full list of Prime Video new arrivals for June below, and be sure to stay in the know about what's coming to other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, MUBI and more.
June 1
The Desperate Hour
Survive the Game
Joe Bell
Contract to Kill
A Cowgirl's Song
Dada
Escape Plan
My Best Friend's Girl
Love Therapy ^
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
All Dogs Go to Heaven S1–3
At First Sight
Capote
The House on Carroll Street
Midnight Cowboy
Sleeping Beauty
Return to Me
The Aviator
Something Short of Paradise
Flight to Hong Kong
Go Fish
Red Corner
Desperate Hours
Oleanna
Birdman of Alcatraz
Too Scared to Scream
Report to the Commissioner
Monkey on My Back
Young Billy Young
Me Before You
He Ran All the Way
Trackdown
The Law Rides Again
Mississippi Burning
Carrie (1976)
The Rage: Carrie 2
Carrie (2013)
Red Nights
Ghost Town
Thunderbirds Are Go
Bikini Beach
The Frog Prince
Carry On Columbus
True Blood
The Whistle Blower
Beach Blanket Bingo
Muscle Beach Party
The Wild Pair
Sam Whiskey
Ned Kelly
Casanova Brown
The Mark of Zorro
Company Business
Night Owls
Return From The Ashes
Adolf Hitler: My Part in His Downfall
Foreign Intrigue
Dances with Wolves
The Wicked Die Slow
Charlie Chan in The Secret Service
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
Sketch Artist
99 River Street
21 Hours at Munich
The Careless Years
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Stargate: Continuum
Jeremy
Bloodmatch
Chatterbox!
The Born Losers
Bad Influence
Up the Creek
Popi
Shy People
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Sergeant Deadhead
America 3000
The Music Lovers
Fled
The Last Mile
The Magnificent Seven
Where's Poppa?
12 Angry Men
The Quiet American
Prime Target
Masters of the Universe
Article 99
The Whisperers
Toughest Gun in Tombstone
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Rancho Deluxe
The Big Knife
Pajama Party
Love, Cheat & Steal
Voyage into Space
One Summer Love
For Better or for Worse
Beyond the Time Barrier
Stargate
The Destructors
Peter's Friends
The End
Geronimo
Night Game
Master of the World
Inherit the Wind
The Magnificent Seven
Record City
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
A Woman Possessed
Original Sin
The Tender
Two Weeks
Valkyrie
It Runs in the Family
Beach Kings
Machete
How to Stuff a Wild Bikini
Tomorrow Is Forever
Platoon
Gorp
Love Is a Funny Thing
Beach Party
Frank Capra's a Hole in the Head
Fascination
Return of the Seven
Terror in the Crypt
The Magic Sword
Windrider
Dogs
Memories of Me
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
A Rage to Live
Two Gentlemen Sharing
Cheerleaders Beach Party
Robocop Alpha Commando
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Miracle Beach
Last Rites
Prick Up Your Ears
Traces of Red
Evelyn
Little Dorrit (Part 1)
La Cage Aux Folles II
Frontier Uprising
Chicago PD S10
Chicago Med S8
Chicago Fire S11
Law & Order: SVU S24
The House Bunny
Our Son
Catherinest Century Princess
The Alien Perspective
Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna
June 3
Mike Falzone: Come to Find Out
Dog Man ^
Meet the Parents
June 4
The King's Man
Bee Movie
Dark My Light
June 5
American Idiots
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie
The Festival
Rob-B-Hood
Mancation
Can't Stop the Music
Never Back Down
Don Verdean
Black's Game
Freeheld
Paris in Bali ^
Oshi No Ko: The Movie
Filiere 13
Kill Your Darlings
Journal d'un Vieil Homme
Les Etres Chers
L'Histoire de Jen
Le Bunker
I Love You Phillip Morris
Cafe de Flore
Jaloux
Jappeloup
Cursed
Le Bonheur De Pierre
The Reader
Clerks
En Terrains Connus
A Million Little Pieces
Big Proud Party Agency
Albert Nobbs
Weekender
Le Bonheur des Autres
Fermieres
Eden Lake
Pariah
Happy, Texas
Endorphine
Cabotins
Hochelaga, Land of Souls
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
June 6
Black Burns Fast *
Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl
Blindspot ^
No Right Way
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury
June 7
Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S13
Black Panthers of Wwii
The World Between Us: After the Flames ^
King Kong
Little Angel Sunny Adventures and Fun!
Playtime with Twinkle Songs S1–2
Playtime with Twinkle S1–2
Little Angel Nursery Rhymes and Songs for Children S23
Gecko's Garage Classics S4
NWSL: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai
June 9
Yoga for the Rest of Us: Easy Yoga for Diabetes with Peggy Cappy
June 10
Late Night
Love Hurts ^
June 11
A Kind of Madness ^
June 12
Deep Cover *
American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans *
Long Shot
I Still Believe
You and I
Ringmaster
The Winning Season
What's Cooking?
It's Yours: Hip-Hop & Internet
Firebird
From Paris with Love
The Last Witch Hunter
When the Party's Over
The Spirit
Strange Bedfellows
The Pianist
Stage Beauty
Once Upon a Time in Queens
Rapture-Palooza
Horsemen
Mack and Rita
Weekends with Yankee S1–2
Northmen: A Viking Saga
June 13
Mentiras, La Serie *
In Transit *
Mensaje en Una Botella *
Ms. Kanyin ^
Say Who Die ^
Finding Nina ^
Fire & the Moth ^
Work It Out Wombats! S10
Weekends with Yankee S3–4
Golden ^
June 14
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Kiiyii S3–4
Morphle Classics S11–13
Supa Strikas S3–4
NWSL: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride
June 15
Warfare ^
June 17
J. Snow: Life Is Funny
June 18
We Were Liars *
A Cop and a Half ^
Runz ^
June 19
Roast on the Coast Norway *
Roast on the Coast Sverige *
Roasted Verdens Sjoveste Ferie S2 *
Booksmart
Solomon Kane
Weekends with Yankee S5–6
Stratton
Son of No One
Welcome to the Punch
A Night in Old Mexico
Rampage: Capital Punishment
Killshot
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
June 20
Ace
Ground Zero
Thicker Than Water ^
All Hail Anastasia
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
June 21
NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC
June 22
Manager Confidential!! ^
June 23
Head Over Heels ^
Weekends with Yankee S7–8
June 24
Giada in My Kitchen *
Nowhere Man ^
The Dead Don't Die
Weekends with Yankee S9
Panchayat S4 ^
Beyond After ^
June 25
Countdown *
The Actor ^
June 26…
Marry My Husband ^
Number_I Documentary ^
John Wick 3: Parabellum
Il Diario Di Una Tata
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever
June 27
Infiltrada En El Búnker *
Behind the Mask ^
Project Assault ^
Alan and the Rulers of the Air
Time Rewind
The Colonizer
The Solution
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
June 30
The Heavenly Idol
All That We Loved
Her Private Life
Melting Me Softly
The Killer's Shopping List
Military Prosecutor Doberman
Work Later, Drink Now
Touch Your Heart
Another Miss Oh
Mouse
Into the Sun
* Amazon Original
^ Exclusive content