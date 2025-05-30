If you're like a good chunk of the Exclaim! staff and are also currently gearing up for a Skins summer, chances are you're subject to the influence of what's streaming on Prime Video too. It's a new month, and the streaming service once again has no shortage of new content to consume — as Bo Burnham would sing it, "Daddy made you your favourite / Open wide"!

The folks at Prime are boasting June as the "month of mystery," even trailing off into ominous ellipses to convey the bewildering nature of the new TV series and films that will be available to stream, including new Amazon Original series We Were Liars, based on the best-selling E. Lockhart novel, and Countdown, which stars Jensen Ackles as an LAPD detective who joins a secret task force to solve a murder and ends up uncovering a plot even more sinister.

There's also the exclusive arrival of Alex Garland's latest, Warfare, which Exclaim! gave a 9/10 review. If that understandably sounds a little too heavy for you right now, perhaps you'd prefer seeing Orlando Bloom and that guy from Ted Lasso play improv students getting the role of a lifetime in the action-packed comedy Deep Cover. If you'd rather get nostalgic, enjoy the All-American Rejects' recent viral house party fame in the context of 2008's The House Bunny, or another laugh-out-loud celebration of girl power like Booksmart.

See the full list of Prime Video new arrivals for June below, and be sure to stay in the know about what's coming to other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, MUBI and more.

June 1

The Desperate Hour

Survive the Game

Joe Bell

Contract to Kill

A Cowgirl's Song

Dada

Escape Plan

My Best Friend's Girl

Love Therapy ^

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

All Dogs Go to Heaven S1–3

At First Sight

Capote

The House on Carroll Street

Midnight Cowboy

Sleeping Beauty

Return to Me

The Aviator

Something Short of Paradise

Flight to Hong Kong

Go Fish

Red Corner

Desperate Hours

Oleanna

Birdman of Alcatraz

Too Scared to Scream

Report to the Commissioner

Monkey on My Back

Young Billy Young

Me Before You

He Ran All the Way

Trackdown

The Law Rides Again

Mississippi Burning

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2

Carrie (2013)

Red Nights

Ghost Town

Thunderbirds Are Go

Bikini Beach

The Frog Prince

Carry On Columbus

True Blood

The Whistle Blower

Beach Blanket Bingo

Muscle Beach Party

The Wild Pair

Sam Whiskey

Ned Kelly

Casanova Brown

The Mark of Zorro

Company Business

Night Owls

Return From The Ashes

Adolf Hitler: My Part in His Downfall

Foreign Intrigue

Dances with Wolves

The Wicked Die Slow

Charlie Chan in The Secret Service

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

Sketch Artist

99 River Street

21 Hours at Munich

The Careless Years

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

Stargate: Continuum

Jeremy

Bloodmatch

Chatterbox!

The Born Losers

Bad Influence

Up the Creek

Popi

Shy People

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Sergeant Deadhead

America 3000

The Music Lovers

Fled

The Last Mile

The Magnificent Seven

Where's Poppa?

12 Angry Men

The Quiet American

Prime Target

Masters of the Universe

Article 99

The Whisperers

Toughest Gun in Tombstone

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Rancho Deluxe

The Big Knife

Pajama Party

Love, Cheat & Steal

Voyage into Space

One Summer Love

For Better or for Worse

Beyond the Time Barrier

Stargate

The Destructors

Peter's Friends

The End

Geronimo

Night Game

Master of the World

Inherit the Wind

The Magnificent Seven

Record City

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

A Woman Possessed

Original Sin

The Tender

Two Weeks

Valkyrie

It Runs in the Family

Beach Kings

Machete

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini

Tomorrow Is Forever

Platoon

Gorp

Love Is a Funny Thing

Beach Party

Frank Capra's a Hole in the Head

Fascination

Return of the Seven

Terror in the Crypt

The Magic Sword

Windrider

Dogs

Memories of Me

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

A Rage to Live

Two Gentlemen Sharing

Cheerleaders Beach Party

Robocop Alpha Commando

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Miracle Beach

Last Rites

Prick Up Your Ears

Traces of Red

Evelyn

Little Dorrit (Part 1)

La Cage Aux Folles II

Frontier Uprising

Chicago PD S10

Chicago Med S8

Chicago Fire S11

Law & Order: SVU S24

The House Bunny

Our Son

Catherinest Century Princess

The Alien Perspective

Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna

June 3

Mike Falzone: Come to Find Out

Dog Man ^

Meet the Parents

June 4

The King's Man

Bee Movie

Dark My Light

June 5

American Idiots

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie

The Festival

Rob-B-Hood

Mancation

Can't Stop the Music

Never Back Down

Don Verdean

Black's Game

Freeheld

Paris in Bali ^

Oshi No Ko: The Movie

Filiere 13

Kill Your Darlings

Journal d'un Vieil Homme

Les Etres Chers

L'Histoire de Jen

Le Bunker

I Love You Phillip Morris

Cafe de Flore

Jaloux

Jappeloup

Cursed

Le Bonheur De Pierre

The Reader

Clerks

En Terrains Connus

A Million Little Pieces

Big Proud Party Agency

Albert Nobbs

Weekender

Le Bonheur des Autres

Fermieres

Eden Lake

Pariah

Happy, Texas

Endorphine

Cabotins

Hochelaga, Land of Souls

WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

June 6

Black Burns Fast *

Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl

Blindspot ^

No Right Way

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury

June 7

Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S13

Black Panthers of Wwii

The World Between Us: After the Flames ^

King Kong

Little Angel Sunny Adventures and Fun!

Playtime with Twinkle Songs S1–2

Playtime with Twinkle S1–2

Little Angel Nursery Rhymes and Songs for Children S23

Gecko's Garage Classics S4

NWSL: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai

June 9

Yoga for the Rest of Us: Easy Yoga for Diabetes with Peggy Cappy

June 10

Late Night

Love Hurts ^

June 11

A Kind of Madness ^

June 12

Deep Cover *

American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans *

Long Shot

I Still Believe

You and I

Ringmaster

The Winning Season

What's Cooking?

It's Yours: Hip-Hop & Internet

Firebird

From Paris with Love

The Last Witch Hunter

When the Party's Over

The Spirit

Strange Bedfellows

The Pianist

Stage Beauty

Once Upon a Time in Queens

Rapture-Palooza

Horsemen

Mack and Rita

Weekends with Yankee S1–2

Northmen: A Viking Saga

June 13

Mentiras, La Serie *

In Transit *

Mensaje en Una Botella *

Ms. Kanyin ^

Say Who Die ^

Finding Nina ^

Fire & the Moth ^

Work It Out Wombats! S10

Weekends with Yankee S3–4

Golden ^

June 14

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Kiiyii S3–4

Morphle Classics S11–13

Supa Strikas S3–4

NWSL: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride

June 15

Warfare ^

June 17

J. Snow: Life Is Funny

June 18

We Were Liars *

A Cop and a Half ^

Runz ^

June 19

Roast on the Coast Norway *

Roast on the Coast Sverige *

Roasted Verdens Sjoveste Ferie S2 *

Booksmart

Solomon Kane

Weekends with Yankee S5–6

Stratton

Son of No One

Welcome to the Punch

A Night in Old Mexico

Rampage: Capital Punishment

Killshot

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

June 20

Ace

Ground Zero

Thicker Than Water ^

All Hail Anastasia

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries

June 21

NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC

June 22

Manager Confidential!! ^

June 23

Head Over Heels ^

Weekends with Yankee S7–8

June 24

Giada in My Kitchen *

Nowhere Man ^

The Dead Don't Die

Weekends with Yankee S9

Panchayat S4 ^

Beyond After ^

June 25

Countdown *

The Actor ^

June 26…

Marry My Husband ^

Number_I Documentary ^

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Il Diario Di Una Tata

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

June 27

Infiltrada En El Búnker *

Behind the Mask ^

Project Assault ^

Alan and the Rulers of the Air

Time Rewind

The Colonizer

The Solution

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

June 30



The Heavenly Idol

All That We Loved

Her Private Life

Melting Me Softly

The Killer's Shopping List

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Work Later, Drink Now

Touch Your Heart

Another Miss Oh

Mouse

Into the Sun

* Amazon Original

^ Exclusive content