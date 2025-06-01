Alf Clausen, the longtime composer from The Simpsons, has died at the age of 84.

Clausen died Thursday (May 29) at home in Los Angeles. He had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy around eight years earlier, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter.

Clausen came on board at The Simpsons during its second season in 1990. He conducted a 35-piece orchestra for each episode — an approach that may have had something to do with him getting dismissed from the show for financial reasons.

In his years at the show, he was nominated for an Emmy Award 21 times, winning twice. (He was nominated for a total of 30 times throughout his career.) His music was released across three albums: 1997's Songs in the Key of Springfield, 1999's Go Simpsonic with the Simpsons and 2007's The Simpsons: Testify.

He didn't score The Simpsons Movie (which was Hans Zimmer's work), nor did he write the show's theme song (which is by Danny Elfman).

Clausen's other credits included The Naked Gun, ALF, Moonlighting and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. He was born in Minneapolis and raised in Jamestown, ND. He is survived by his wife Sally, three children, two stepchildren and 11 grandchildren.