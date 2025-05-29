Give yourself a pat on the back for making it all the way to the summer! As a reward, MUBI is here to offer you a whole new list of streaming goodies to enjoy in June (this time, on a projector outside under the stars, weather permitting!) .

The majority of this month's offerings will arrive on June 1. In celebration of pride month, MUBI's This is Not a Coming Out Story collection features films that depict queer lives through a prismatic lens, and includes Gregg Araki's 1993 film Totally F***ed Up and 2004's Mysterious Skin, as well as Jay Dockendorf's 2014 drama Naz + Maalik, and more. Camp X-Ray, familiar cult favourite Party Girl, and Asako I & II will also be available to stream on the platform at the beginning of the month.

Following the arrival of Viêt and Nam and Magic Farm on June 6, Simon Hacker's Notice to Quit will round out the list of new additions on June 13.

Check out the full list below, and see what else is coming to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and more this month.

You can also get a 30-day free trial with MUBI for free.

June 1

Mysterious Skin

Totally F***ed Up

Naz + Maalik

Camp X-Ray

Party Girl

Asako I & II

June 6

Viêt And Nam

Magic Farm

June 14

Notice to Quit