Jack White has teamed up with Vancouver's Fluevog Shoes to make his very own signature boot.

Fluevog previously had a boot design called the Jack, which was part of the company's 2008 Idol line of shoes inspired by musicians. White himself wore this since-discontinued model during shows (and a pair even appeared on his tour poster back in 2018).

Now, Fluevog has teamed up with White's Third Man Records to create an official version. It comes in the label's signature black and yellow colour scheme, and there's even a small signature on the inside heel.

The boot will be officially released on June 27 and cost $599 CAD. Learn more here.

White recently performed in Fluevog's hometown of Vancouver, and he wore the boots on stage at the Commodore Ballroom. While he was in town, he also stopped by the city's Rufus Guitar Shop.