The second day of Prepare the Ground was even more packed than the first, with almost 20 bands playing throughout the day; some tough decisions needed to be made, and unfortunately, that meant missing some killer sets.

While it's impossible to cover every band in a great deal, it's worth noting that Ottawa's Dismal Aura and Montreal's Jetsam killed it earlier in the day. Both bands channel their justifiable anger at the state of the world into a fiery outpouring of righteous anger, which is precisely what we need from heavy music these days.

Less than 24 hours after their crushing opening night set, Kowloon Walled City again found themselves on the Lee's Palace stage, although the circumstances were very different this time: along with a slew of guests, the group performed a tribute to noisy Hamilton sludge legends Shallow North Dakota.

It quickly became evident that this would be something special. Each vocalist brought their own spin to the band's catalogue, Mares of Thrace's Thérèse Lanz standing out with her captivating stage presence and truly monstrous vocals.

It was clear that this set meant a lot to all those involved and the audience as a whole, and it's moments like these that are what live music is all about. There's a life-affirming power to watching a group of people come together to share their love for this music and the late Tony Jacome, and it was genuinely touching. In a festival full of legendary bands and reunions, this simple tribute stands out as something truly memorable.

Steve Von Till is many things: an educator, a poet and a legendary musician, but most importantly, he's just a kind person; this was apparent to everyone in attendance at Trinity St. Paul's. Despite a slew of technical issues causing his performance to begin late, he still took the time to thank everyone — from the festival organizers to the production staff — for all that they do to create this wonderful space for art and community.

Once the performance got going, it was mesmerizing to say the least, with the soundscapes created by Von Till, cellist Brent Arnold, and multi-instrumentalist Dave French filling the venue and enveloping the audience. "Watch Them Fade" was an early standout, as the song's closing piano melody drifted throughout the church, floating amongst the stained glass.

Unfortunately, soon enough, that earlier delay caught up with the band, and the end of the set was reached somewhat prematurely. However, when faced to choose one final song, Steve landed on the excellent "Calling Down the Darkness," which was a fitting conclusion to a slightly short but beautiful performance.

When Pygmy Lush took the stage at the Dance Cave, the room was practically silent — or at least as quiet as a crowd of that size can be these days. The band quickly began their set with the laidback energy of a group of friends jamming in a friend's garage. Their carefree energy soon spread to the audience, who joked and laughed along with them.

After a long day of shows, the hypnotic quality of the band's dark Americana is somewhat dangerous when combined with the late hour of the performance, though the sprinkling of singalong classics helped to ensure you didn't drift off in the swell of sound.

"In a Well," from the band's 2011 record Old Friends, was a notable standout, with the vulnerability of Chris Taylor's vocals even more haunting at that time of night. Pygmy Lush was the perfect break and moment of calm, which was necessary right before the mighty Kylesa.

The atmosphere was thick with anticipation as Kylesa took the stage for their first North American performance in a decade. Within moments, it was clear that the band were back and more powerful than ever. Classic tracks like "Tired Climb" and "Cheating Synergy" thundered through Lee's Palace, shaking the walls, tables, and fans alike.

Guitarist and vocalist Laura Pleasants was an enthralling presence throughout the set, cruising through the band's complex riffage with ease, all while proving to be a force of nature in the vocal department. The energy in the room was electric from start to finish — a particularly incredible feat given that the set didn't even begin until after midnight.

Still, after that sonic pummelling, sleep was probably the furthest thing from the minds of the faithful fans in that room. Day 2 of Prepare the Ground was another rousing success, with every artist seemingly enjoying themselves, and this being reflected in the quality of the performances. While this one will be hard to top, one more day of sonic oblivion awaits.