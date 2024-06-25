Xiu Xiu Announce New Album with NSFW Music Video, Plot North American Tour

13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips might be a wordy name for an album, but it's Xiu Xiu's — and it's coming out on Polyvinyl on September 27.
The album announcement comes with a teaser in the form of an Alicia McDaid-created NSFW video for "Common Loon," which the band's Jamie Stewart says is about "revelling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out."
"As MASSIVE fans of [music video director] Alicia McDazzler's work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined," Stewart continued in a release. "She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!"
McDaid added, "I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously."
The group's latest follows last year's Ignore Grief, which saw them map out a supporting North American tour. They'll do the same this year (with UK and European dates bleeding into next), having announced a trek that begins in Reno this September. The North American dates includes a pair of Canadian stops: Montreal's Theatre Fairmont on October 18 and Toronto's Velvet Underground on October 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the uncensored version of "Common Loon" here, or see the PG-13 one below, where you can also find the album's tracklist and Xiu Xiu's upcoming tour dates.
13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips:
1. Arp Omni
2. Maestro One Chord
3. Common Loon
4. Pale Flower
5. Veneficium
6. Sleep Blvd.
7. T.D.F.T.W.
8. Bobby Bland
9. Piña, Coconut & Cherry
Xiu Xiu 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
09/20 Reno, NV - The Holland Project
09/21 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
09/22 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
09/23 Portland, OR - Holocene
09/24 Arcata, CA - The Miniplex
09/26 San Diego, CA - The Loft at UCSD
09/27 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
09/28 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
09/30 Austin, TX - The Parish
10/02 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
10/03 New Orleans, LA - Siberia
10/05 Orlando, FL - Conduit
10/06 Miami, FL - Gramps
10/07 Tampa, FL - Crowbar
10/08 Savannah, GA - Lodge Of Sorrows
10/09 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
10/10 Durham, NC - TBA
10/11 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
10/13 Baltimore, MD - Metro
10/14 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca
10/15 New York, NY - LPR
10/16 Providence, RI - AS220 Live Arts
10/17 Portland, ME - Space Gallery
10/18 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmont
10/19 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
10/20 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
10/21 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
10/22 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
10/23 Des Moines, IA - xBk
10/24 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
10/26 Fort Collins, CO - The Coast
10/27 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10/29 San Francisco, CA - Gray Area Foundation for the Arts
10/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room
11/08 Groeningen, Netherlands - Vera
11/09 Den Bosch, Netherlands - FAQ Festival
11/10 Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Doelen
11/11 Brussels, Belgium - La Botanique
11/13 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
11/14 Brighton, UK - Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)
11/15 Stockport, UK - St Mary's
11/16 Glasgow, UK - Room 2 Cottiers
11/17 Oxford, UK - The Bullingdon
11/19 London, UK - Heaven #
11/20 Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach #
11/22 Brest, France - Festival Invisible #
11/23 Paris, France - Hasard Ludique #
11/25 Grenoble, France - Le Ciel #
11/27 Nurnberg, Germany - Soft Spot / Kantine #
11/28 Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory #
11/29 Berlin, Germany - Lido #
11/30 Poznań, Poland - Próżność #
05/17 Seattle WA - Moore Theatre %
05/18 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %
# with EVICSHEN
% special commission by Seattle Theater Group