Xiu Xiu Announce New Album with NSFW Music Video, Plot North American Tour

13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips might be a wordy name for an album, but it's Xiu Xiu's — and it's coming out on Polyvinyl on September 27.

The album announcement comes with a teaser in the form of an Alicia McDaid-created NSFW video for "Common Loon," which the band's Jamie Stewart says is about "revelling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out."

"As MASSIVE fans of [music video director] Alicia McDazzler's work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined," Stewart continued in a release. "She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!"

McDaid added, "I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously."

The group's latest follows last year's Ignore Grief, which saw them map out a supporting North American tour. They'll do the same this year (with UK and European dates bleeding into next), having announced a trek that begins in Reno this September. The North American dates includes a pair of Canadian stops: Montreal's Theatre Fairmont on October 18 and Toronto's Velvet Underground on October 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the uncensored version of "Common Loon" here, or see the PG-13 one below, where you can also find the album's tracklist and Xiu Xiu's upcoming tour dates.



13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips:

1. Arp Omni

2. Maestro One Chord

3. Common Loon

4. Pale Flower

5. Veneficium

6. Sleep Blvd.

7. T.D.F.T.W.

8. Bobby Bland

9. Piña, Coconut & Cherry

Xiu Xiu 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/20 Reno, NV - The Holland Project

09/21 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

09/22 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

09/23 Portland, OR - Holocene

09/24 Arcata, CA - The Miniplex

09/26 San Diego, CA - The Loft at UCSD

09/27 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

09/28 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

09/30 Austin, TX - The Parish

10/02 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/03 New Orleans, LA - Siberia

10/05 Orlando, FL - Conduit

10/06 Miami, FL - Gramps

10/07 Tampa, FL - Crowbar

10/08 Savannah, GA - Lodge Of Sorrows

10/09 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10/10 Durham, NC - TBA

10/11 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

10/13 Baltimore, MD - Metro

10/14 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca

10/15 New York, NY - LPR

10/16 Providence, RI - AS220 Live Arts

10/17 Portland, ME - Space Gallery

10/18 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmont

10/19 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10/20 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10/21 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

10/22 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

10/23 Des Moines, IA - xBk

10/24 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/26 Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

10/27 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/29 San Francisco, CA - Gray Area Foundation for the Arts

10/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

11/08 Groeningen, Netherlands - Vera

11/09 Den Bosch, Netherlands - FAQ Festival

11/10 Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Doelen

11/11 Brussels, Belgium - La Botanique

11/13 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

11/14 Brighton, UK - Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)

11/15 Stockport, UK - St Mary's

11/16 Glasgow, UK - Room 2 Cottiers

11/17 Oxford, UK - The Bullingdon

11/19 London, UK - Heaven #

11/20 Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach #

11/22 Brest, France - Festival Invisible #

11/23 Paris, France - Hasard Ludique #

11/25 Grenoble, France - Le Ciel #

11/27 Nurnberg, Germany - Soft Spot / Kantine #

11/28 Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory #

11/29 Berlin, Germany - Lido #

11/30 Poznań, Poland - Próżność #

05/17 Seattle WA - Moore Theatre %

05/18 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %

# with EVICSHEN

% special commission by Seattle Theater Group