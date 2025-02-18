Festival season feels like it's just around the corner, and now, with the announcement of Sled Island's first wave of artists, there's even more to be excited about. The festival will return to multiple venues across Calgary from June 18 to 22.

Leading the first wave are Yaya Bey, TOPS, Tropical Fuck Storm, Oddisee, Horse Jumper of Love, Xiu Xiu, Mary Lattimore, Snõõper, Makaya McCraven, Mizmor, Kimmortal, Willie Thrasher & Linda Saddleback, SANAM and Motherhood, with further Canadian representation coming from jo passed, Rae Spoon, K-Riz & the Family, CHXMERAS, Brass Lip, Victrix, Arlo Maverick, NATLAK, Babe Corner and PERRA.

As previously reported, this year's guest curators are Otoboke Beaver, whose picks include the Mummies, Peelander-Z, Black Ends, LEMON BOY, MUÑECA, BB BOMB, Glockabelle and more to be announced.

The festival is set to host over 200 artists in 2025; stay tuned for Sled's full lineup rollout over the coming months.

Festival passes are currently on sale via Sled's website. Today is your final day to get 20 percent off before regular prices go into effect at midnight MT. A select batch of single-day tickets goes up for sale on February 18 at noon MT.

Check out the announcement below.