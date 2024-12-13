Prolific Hamilton-based duo Whitehorse have announced an upcoming tour around the province they call home in March 2025, which will see them play shows in eight cities.

"This is a full evening with both of us — no openers, no filler, just myths, lies and songs from the lifespan of Whitehorse," spouses Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland explained on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The dates kick off on March 20 in the village of Ridgeway in Fort Erie. From there, Doucet and McClelland — who released most recent album I'm Not Crying, You're Crying at the beginning of 2023 — will spend the next 10 days performing in Sarnia, London, Guelph, Vandorf, Kingston and Almonte before wrapping up the run on March 30 in Sudbury.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, and check out more of Exclaim!'s Canadian listings here.

Whitehorse 2025 Tour Dates:

03/20 Ridgeway, ON - The Sanctuary

03/21 Sarnia, ON - Refined Fool Brewing Company

03/22 London, ON - Aeolian Hall Performing Arts Centre

03/23 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

03/27 Vandorf, ON - Harmony Hall

03/28 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

03/29 Almonte, ON - Almonte Old Town Hall

03/30 Sudbury, ON - Knox Hall