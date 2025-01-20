In a move to blow the mind of every post-punk fan of a certain age, Johnny Marr appeared as an onstage guest with Franz Ferdinand on Saturday (January 18).

The iconic ex-Smiths guitarist joined the Glaswegians at Amazon Music UK's Sounds in the City Session in Manchester, where they played "Bigmouth Strikes Again," "Do You Want To" and the new Franz number "Build It Up." See footage from the collaboration below.

Franz Ferdinand released The Human Fear earlier this month, and will tour it across North America this spring, including stops in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.