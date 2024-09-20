Following his bold claim at the top of the week that Johnny Marr had trademarked the name of the band that made them both famous so he could no longer use it, Morrissey has now fired his management after Marr issued a statement debunking said bold claim.

Moz announced the news, as per usual, on his website. "Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management/Pete Galli Management," the message read with a level of simplistic succinctness we did not know he was capable of. He had only signed to Red Light this past February.

Last week, the disgraced musician also claimed that Marr had "blocked" a Smiths greatest hits album, and that his long-fabled upcoming solo record, Bonfire of Teenagers, is "too controversial" to be released. Next week is another week!