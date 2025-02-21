After finishing the Australian leg of his tour, Djo — a.k.a Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame — stopped by Triple J to perform a cover of HAIM's "Gasoline" for the radio station's Like a Version series. Keery's version is a groovy, yacht-rock interpretation to the track.

In addition to the cover, Keery also performed his latest single, "Basic Being Basic," from his upcoming record The Crux.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Triple J, Keery shared, "I think [HAIM] are such great artists. I love that they're sisters and making music together." He added, "I've got a big family, and the other song that we played, 'Basic,' my sisters are singing on that so I kind of thought it'd be sort of cool to pay homage to them for that reason."

Watch the cover and performance of "Basic Being Basic" below.







