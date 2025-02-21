Watch Djo Cover HAIM's "Gasoline" on Triple J

He also performed his own song "Basic Being Basic"

BY Karlie RogersPublished Feb 21, 2025

After finishing the Australian leg of his tour, Djo — a.k.a Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame — stopped by Triple J to perform a cover of HAIM's "Gasoline" for the radio station's Like a Version series. Keery's version is a groovy, yacht-rock interpretation to the track. 

In addition to the cover, Keery also performed his latest single, "Basic Being Basic," from his upcoming record The Crux.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Triple J, Keery shared, "I think [HAIM] are such great artists. I love that they're sisters and making music together." He added, "I've got a big family, and the other song that we played, 'Basic,' my sisters are singing on that so I kind of thought it'd be sort of cool to pay homage to them for that reason."

Watch the cover and performance of "Basic Being Basic" below. 



MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

April 7, 2025

April 29, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage