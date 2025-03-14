Ahead of Bon Iver's highly anticipated new album SABLE, fABLE, Justin Vernon has shared two new tracks, including "If Only I Could Wait," featuring HAIM's Danielle Haim, and "Walk Home."

The singles follow previously released tracks "Everything Is Peaceful Love," "...," "THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS," "S P E Y S I D E" and "AWARDS SEASON." The record arrives April 11 through Jagjaguwar.

Vernon shared of the two new tracks, "For the second look into fABLE, it couldn't be a single; it had to be a double." He continued, "First, 'Walk Home' is a romp where you can't wait to pull your clothes off fast enough and jump inside bed with your one true lover. And then — the two of singles — 'If Only Could Wait.' A duet. A bilateral crying question. How long can the two of us hang on to each other?"

HAIM also concluded a five-year-long hiatus with the recently shared new single "Relationships" from their forthcoming new album.

SABLE, fABLE is Bon Iver's first release in six years. Listen to the two new tracks below.



