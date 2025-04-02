It's a big week for Djo. Our Spring 2025 cover star is releasing his album The Crux on Friday (April 4), and he's giving one last tease of it today with "Potion."

It's a nice snapshot of the rest of the album, which leans on '60s and '70s pop songwriting. This particular track is very akin to the Nick Drake/Fleetwood Mac influences he said he took while writing some of The Crux's tracks in Calgary. Listen to it below.

Djo will begin the North American leg of his world tour Friday, and will make stops in Vancouver and Toronto along the way.