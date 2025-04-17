Before he was Djo, Joe Keery was part of the Chicago psych outfit Post Animal, which he left in 2019. There was no bad blood — the Exclaim! cover star even tapped his late band to open for him on his North American tour. Now, the gang is getting back together for a new album.

IRON drops July 25, and was written and produced by the five members of the band and Keery. They also tapped Keery's co-producer Adam Thein to mix alongside the band's Dalton Allison. Today, they've shared a taste of the album with the single "Last Goodbye."

"This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band," Post Animal's Jake Hirshland said in a press release. "We always work collaboratively, but it's amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017."

Following their North American and European jaunts with Djo, Post Animal will bring IRON on tour, albeit without Keery. They'll open the tour in Detroit on November 1 at El Club, before playing the Garrison in Toronto the following night (November 2). They'll dip back south of the border for the rest of the tour, which will terminate in Denver on December 17 at Bluebird Theatre.

An artist presale for the tour starts April 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with public on-sale beginning April 25, also at 10 a.m. local. Sign up for the artist presale on Seated.

Listen to "Last Goodbye," check out the tracklist for IRON and view all of Post Animal's North American tour dates below.



IRON:

1. Malcolm's Cooking

2. Last Goodbye

3. Maybe You Have To

4. Setting Sun

5. Pie in the Sky

6. What's a Good Life

7. Main Menu

8. Dorien Kregg

9. Common Denominator

10. Iron

Post Animal 2025 Tour Dates:

11/01 Detroit, MI - El Club

11/02 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

11/04 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

11/05 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

11/07 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/08 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

11/10 Washington, D.C. - DC9 Nightclub

11/11 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

11/13 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

11/14 Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)

11/15 Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

11/17 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

11/18 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12/03 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

12/05 Dallas, TX - Dada

12/06 Austin, TX - The Parish

12/09 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

12/10 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/12 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

12/13 Seattle, WA - Neumos (Barboza)

12/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

12/17 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater