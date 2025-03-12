HAIM Return with "Relationships"

Their first new material since 2020 is here

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 12, 2025

HAIM are finally teasing new material.

Five years on from their third album, 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, the sister trio have posted a TikTok video showing them dancing to Britney Spears's "Stronger." The text on the video reads, "Us about to tease our next single."

UPDATE (3/12, 3:20 p.m. ET): HAIM have shared a video for their new single "Relationships." It's the first song from a forthcoming new album.


Beyond that, they haven't shared any info at all about what they have planned, but it looks like we'll learn more soon.

@haimtheband

………relationships 🫠

♬ original sound - haimtheband
@haimtheband (ha)i'm ready.. (also thank you @boymarinho :) ♬ Stronger - Britney Spears
