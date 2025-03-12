HAIM are finally teasing new material.

Five years on from their third album, 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, the sister trio have posted a TikTok video showing them dancing to Britney Spears's "Stronger." The text on the video reads, "Us about to tease our next single."

UPDATE (3/12, 3:20 p.m. ET): HAIM have shared a video for their new single "Relationships." It's the first song from a forthcoming new album.



Beyond that, they haven't shared any info at all about what they have planned, but it looks like we'll learn more soon.