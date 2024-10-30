On the back of their recent new album Never, Neverland, Portland, OR's Unto Others have announced a run of North American tour dates to close out the year — with planned stops in six Canadian cities across four provinces.

"As many of you already know, [five] weeks ago our previously planned North American tour fell through," the band's Gabriel Franco explained in a statement, with the band having been scheduled to support W.A.S.P. before being abruptly dropped from the tour. "With very little time our excellent team has managed to keep us on the road. We are making a point on this run to hit cities we do not travel to very often, or have never played at all. There are still a few TBAs right now, but we will keep you updated as we finish up the booking process."

He continued, "This will be our first headlining tour of the USA in [three] years, so expect a long set that covers our entire catalogue, in small sweaty venues. If you don't see your town here, we have plans to hit as many major US cities as we can in 2025. Until then, thanks for your support."

The run of dates kicks off on November 15 in Spokane, WA. From there, Unto Others will make their first venture to Canada to play Vancouver (November 16), Calgary (November 18), Edmonton (November 19) and Winnipeg (November 21) before returning stateside.

Before the month's end, the band will make their way back to Canadian soil for two shows in Quebec: Montreal on November 30 and Quebec City on December 1. Unto Others are slated to wrap the tour on December 13 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. local. See the full headlining itinerary below.

Unto Others 2024 Tour Dates:

11/15 Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

11/18 Calgary, AB - Dickens

11/19 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

11/21 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

11/25 Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

11/27 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

11/29 Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

11/30 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Fouf

12/01 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

12/03 Portland, ME - Geno's

12/06 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12/08 Memphis, TN - Growlers

12/10 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

12/11 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

12/12 Tucson, AZ - The Rock

12/13 Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead Hollywood