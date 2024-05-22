Kaytranada Announces Star-Studded New Album 'Timeless' Due Next Month

After linking up with Mach-Hommy on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" earlier this month, Kaytranada has confirmed the release of a likewise collaboration-forward new album.

Timeless arrives on June 7 via RCA Records, marking the Montreal polymath's first full-length solo effort since 2019's Bubba. It also follows his 2021 EP, Intimidated, and last year's collaborative record with Aminé, KAYTRAMINÉ — one of Exclaim!'s best albums of 2023.

Featuring last year's singles "Lover/Friend" and "Stuntin," featuring Channel Tres and Rochelle Jordan, respectively, Timeless sees Kaytra reunite with both singers and a whole bevy of other featured artists, including PinkPantheress, Anderson .Paak, Charlotte Day Wilson, Tinashe, Thundercat, Don Toliver, Dawn Richard, Ravyn Lenae, Lou Phelps, Mariah the Scientist, SiR, Durand Bernarr, and a previously teased collaboration with Childish Gambino.

In response to a fan on Twitter asking for him to "please release the damn album already," Kaytranada wrote, "In 3 weeks, is that cool?"

The producer shared a link to his updated website on his Instagram Story, with an iTunes pre-order further revealing the Timeless tracklist details, which you can find below.

Timeless:

1. Pressure

2. Spit it Out (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

3. Call U Up (feat. Lou Phelps)

4. Weird (feat. Durand Bernarr)

5. Dance Dance Dance Dance

6. Feel a Way (feat. Don Toliver)

7. Still (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

8. Video (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

9. Seemingly

10. Drip Sweat (feat. Channel Tres)

11. Hold On (feat. Dawn Richard)

12. Please Babe

13. Stepped On

14. More Than a Little Bit (feat. Tinashe)

15. Do 2 Me (feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR)

16. Witchy (feat. Childish Gambino)

17. Lover/Friend

18. Wasted Words (feat. Thundercat)

19. Snap My Finger (feat. PinkPantheress)

20. Stuntin

21. Out of Luck (feat. Mariah the Scientist)