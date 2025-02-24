After three weeks of February concert recommendations, have you still not found what you're looking for? Whether it's a beautiful day or a bloody Sunday, you needn't fret; there's still time left in this shortest of months to stumble upon a live music event in the snow-filled 416 that you simply can't miss. As always, see Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and recent tour announcements for even more of the sweetest, gig-shaped things.

Aborted

The Axis Club, February 25

When the lineup also includes bands called [checks notes] Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing, the Belgian death metal outfit's headlining gig at the Axis Club is sure to be a visceral experience. Let the bodies hit the floor!

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR

The Axis Club, February 26

July Talk's Peter Dreimanis — a.k.a. Peter Dreams — teamed up with local Toronto combo MOONRIIVR (Wooden Sky's Gavin Gardiner and Dwayne Gretzky's "Champagne" James Robertson) to release his debut solo album, Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR, earlier this month. The project sees Dreimanis's gristled vocal stylings softened by rootsy, nostalgic melodies.

Wavelength Winter Festival

St. Anne's Parish Hall, February 27 to March 1

Wavelength Music is a Toronto institution. The organization has been putting on shows since the dawn of the millennium, and they've truly outdone themselves with this year's winter festival: Cadence Weapon? Owen Pallett? Ducks Ltd.? The OBGMS? Bodywash? Erika Angell? OMBIIGIZI? Jane Inc? Tallies? All will be present and accounted for, plus even more!

Diamond Day

The Garrison, February 28

At this show put on by Mirrorball Presents, which has previously brought some illuminating and beautiful Songwriters Circle shows to the Burdock, shoegaze-y Montreal avant-electropop duo Diamond Day are combining powers with Philadelphia fuzzmeisters Bleary Eyed to concoct the haziest trance state the Garrison has ever seen.

Inhaler

History, February 28–March 1

What's trendier than a nepo baby? Even Justin Trudeau's kid is getting in on the action, so who can blame Bono's son Elijah Hewston for forming a band at private school? Fresh off the release of their new album Open Wide, the Irish quartet's undeniable energy on stage will make you, too, wish you were rocking out up there.

PyPy

The Dance Cave, March 1

Ahead of traveling to SXSW in a couple weeks for a Canadian showcase, Montreal's PyPy will be showing their home and native land what they're made of with a blistering blend of psych, garage and indie sleaze energies.