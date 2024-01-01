When the Garrison opened in 2009, the music venue and cantina was among a wave of new venues popping up around the corner of Ossington and Dundas West. Today, it stands tall as a notable live music space in the area, bringing international acts to the city while supporting hometown acts and festivals.

Artists from across genres have played the Garrison, from the harsh electronics of Ben Frost to Jazz Cartier’s energetic hip-hop to King Khan and Barbeque Show’s wild form of garage rock. About 270 people can fit into the venue, making it ideal for small to mid-sized shows.

The venue frequently hosts shows for a variety of Toronto festivals, including Canadian Music Week, North by Northeast, Just For Laughs and more. In 2009, it became the home of the Wavelength Music Arts Project’s weekly Sunday showcase, and while the weekly incarnation ended in 2010, it has still held shows for the annual Wavelength Music Festival. Wavelength shows at the Garrison have featured bands like Prince Innocence, Partner, Look Vibrant and more. In 2016, it hosted the first edition of No Fest, Buzz Records’s celebration of Toronto indie music.