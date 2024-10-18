Aborted shared their 11th studio album Vault of Horrors earlier this year, and now they've announced plans to bring their latest to North America in 2025.
Next February and March, the long-running deathgrind group will tour the US and Canada with support from English trio Ingested, Oklahoma slam outfit Peeling Flesh and brutal Texas crew Stabbing. This clearly isn't a bill for the faint of heart.
The trek marks Aborted's biggest headline North American tour to date. Frontman Sven de Caluwé shared, "Let's make it a party to remember! Joining us on this run will be our good friends and the amazing Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing! So you know you're in for a gruesome night with the best of the best in brutality! Tickets are on sale now! Be quick before they are gone!"
Two stops have been set north of the border: the four-band bill will pull through Toronto's Axis Club on February 25, ahead of playing Montreal's Fairmount Theatre the following evening (February 26).
Find the tour itinerary — complete with Terrifier-inspired poster artwork — down below. Ticket and VIP packages are now on sale, with further information found via Aborted's official website. Vault of Horrors follows Aborted's 2018 album Terrorvision.
Aborted 2025 Tour Dates:
02/13 Roseville, CA - Goldfield
02/14 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
02/15 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
02/16 Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave *
02/18 Lubbock, TX - Jake's
02/19 Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
02/20 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
02/21 Chicago, IL - Reggies
02/22 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
02/23 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
02/25 Toronto, ON - Axis Club
02/26 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
02/27 Albany, NY - Empire Underground
02/28 Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
03/01 Worcester, MA - Palladium
03/02 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving
03/04 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
03/05 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
03/06 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
03/07 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
03/08 Tampa, FL - Orpheum
03/09 Orlando, FL - The Abbey
03/11 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
03/12 San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
03/13 Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
03/14 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *
03/15 Phoenix, AZ - Nile *
* without Peeling Flesh