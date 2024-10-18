Aborted shared their 11th studio album Vault of Horrors earlier this year, and now they've announced plans to bring their latest to North America in 2025.

Next February and March, the long-running deathgrind group will tour the US and Canada with support from English trio Ingested, Oklahoma slam outfit Peeling Flesh and brutal Texas crew Stabbing. This clearly isn't a bill for the faint of heart.

The trek marks Aborted's biggest headline North American tour to date. Frontman Sven de Caluwé shared, "Let's make it a party to remember! Joining us on this run will be our good friends and the amazing Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing! So you know you're in for a gruesome night with the best of the best in brutality! Tickets are on sale now! Be quick before they are gone!"

Two stops have been set north of the border: the four-band bill will pull through Toronto's Axis Club on February 25, ahead of playing Montreal's Fairmount Theatre the following evening (February 26).

Find the tour itinerary — complete with Terrifier-inspired poster artwork — down below. Ticket and VIP packages are now on sale, with further information found via Aborted's official website. Vault of Horrors follows Aborted's 2018 album Terrorvision.

Aborted 2025 Tour Dates:

02/13 Roseville, CA - Goldfield

02/14 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

02/15 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

02/16 Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave *

02/18 Lubbock, TX - Jake's

02/19 Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

02/20 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

02/21 Chicago, IL - Reggies

02/22 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

02/23 Detroit, MI - The Shelter

02/25 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

02/26 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

02/27 Albany, NY - Empire Underground

02/28 Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

03/01 Worcester, MA - Palladium

03/02 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

03/04 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

03/05 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

03/06 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

03/07 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

03/08 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

03/09 Orlando, FL - The Abbey

03/11 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

03/12 San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

03/13 Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

03/14 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

03/15 Phoenix, AZ - Nile *

* without Peeling Flesh