Peter Dreimanis is known as the gritty, grizzly voice in July Talk, and now he's detailed his debut solo album under the name Peter Dreams. Recorded alongside Toronto combo MOONRIIVR, the simply titled Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR is out February 14, 2025, through Six Shooter Records, and the single "Do Like I Do" is out now.

A press release calls the album a "post-punk psychic cold plunge." The 10-song collection includes "Do Like I Do" as the opening track, while recent singles "Come Save Me" and "Keep Me Free" are also included.

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR will perform a hometown Toronto show at the Axis Club on February 26. Soon after that, Dreimanis will make his acting debut in Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners, due out in March 2025.



Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR:

1. Do Like I Do

2. Arrivals

3. Bad Habits

4. Keep Me Free

5. Vigilant

6. Unremarkable

7. Come Save Me

8. Forget Yer Name

9. Ecstasy Railings

10. Jesus & John