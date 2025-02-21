It sounds like somebody was feeling very inspired by the sonic journey of Exclaim!'s Road Trip from Ottawa playlist. Weeks after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation after a decade as prime minister, the politician's eldest son Xavier is reportedly gearing up to launch his music career.

UPDATE (2/21, 9:21 a.m. ET): Well, the day you've been waiting for has come: you can listen to Xav's debut single, "Til the Nights Done" — apologies for editorializing the grammar on that earlier, this seems to be what we're going with — on DSPs now, with a music video set to premiere later today.

The song features heavy dose of vocal effects and ominous synth filters, seemingly playing out a fantasy about hooking up with someone who's in a relationship. Leave your man like my dad's about to leave his post as prime minister, girl!









As outlets like the Toronto Star and CTV News have reported, a hoodie-clad Xavier — or Xav — posted a preview snippet of his debut single, "'Til the Night's Done," on Instagram over the weekend. It's scheduled to be released on his YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms on February 21.

"Xav's inspiration comes from a lifetime of experiences, and [he] has always loved the thought of making music," Joey Boyer, co-founder of Ottawa's Pathway Music Group label, told CTV News. "He wants to bring a new take on the R&B genre and impact the youth through his music and lyrical content. His style is dark, ambient R&B with a subtle hint of ballad. He takes inspiration from all aspiring artists globally."

The lyrics of the track featured on-screen in the echoey, old-school Weeknd-worshipping snippet are certainly impactful: "We could roll sum / We could light one." There's not much else to do in Ottawa, I guess?

"'Til the Night's Done" was produced by Duava and engineered by Tekika, Pathway Music Group spokesperson Alex Van Dusen told Toronto Star. "Good work guys!" Trudeau's mom, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, commented on the Instagram post, which you can check out below.