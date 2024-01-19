Wavelength
Wavelength Gets Georgia Harmer, DijahSB, Beams and More for 2024 Winter Festival
PUBLISHED Jan 19, 2024
Wavelength Music organizers have unveiled the details for their annual Winter Festival, which is due to take place from February 29 (happy...
Wavelength Gets Status/Non-Status, Lex Leosis, Lee Paradise for 2023 Summer Thing
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2023
Toronto music non-profit Wavelength Music has announced the lineup of its Summer Thing event, happening as part of SummerSeries from August...
Wavelength Winter Music Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup with Do Make Say Think, Deerhoof, Sister Ray
PUBLISHED Jan 18, 2023
Wavelength is back in 2023 for its first in-person winter festival since the pandemic began, and this edition's Daniel Monkman-curated line...
Canadian Music Festivals Remember the Standout Performances That Defined Them
PUBLISHED Jun 14, 2022
There are so many long-running music festivals all over Canada, and none of them would be possible without the dedicated teams of staff and...
Cadence Weapon, Backxwash, Yoo Doo Right to Play Toronto's Wavelength Summer Thing
PUBLISHED May 31, 2022
Wavelength Music has unveiled details of its upcoming Summer Thing event — billed as "more than a show, but not really a festival" — which...
Wavelength Winter Festival Announces 2022 Online Speaker Series with Keynote Talk by Buffy Sainte-Marie
PUBLISHED Feb 24, 2022
Toronto's Wavelength Winter Festival — now in its 22nd year — is reshaping as an online speaker series for 2022, and today it's revealed th...
Every City Needs a Book Like 'Any Night of the Week: A DIY History of Toronto Music, 1957–2001'
By Jonny Dovercourt
PUBLISHED Apr 16, 2020
There are plenty of city-specific music books and plenty of books about DIY music, but Any Night of the Week might be the first about a cit...
Wavelength's 20th Anniversary Celebrations United the Past, Present and Future of Toronto Music
PUBLISHED Feb 18, 2020
It's been two decades since Wavelength began shedding light on emerging music in Toronto, and the organization celebrated their 20th annive...