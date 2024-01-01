The historic St. Anne's Parish Hall is an Anglican church that was originally established in 1862 and features the only religious murals from the Group of Seven. The City of Toronto designated the church under the Ontario Heritage Act in 1980, and it became a National Historic Site in 1996.

St. Anne's holds regular worship schedules as well as rentals for live performances. The church as been a longstanding place for the arts in Toronto, and in addition to its own liturgy, St. Anne's often hosts music and artist programs from both local and international acts. Recent performances at St. Anne's include Bibi Club, Yoo Doo Right, Lee Ranaldo and Death Valley Girls.