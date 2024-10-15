Panda Bear has announced a new solo album and mapped out a 2025 tour with Toro y Moi. Sinister Grift will arrive on February 28, 2025, via Domino, and the Cindy Lee-featuring single "Defense" is out now.

Panda Bear recorded Sinister Grift at his home studio in Lisbon, with his Animal Collective bandmate Josh "Deakin" Dibb serving as co-producer. All of the members of Animal Collective contributed to the album — a first in Panda Bear's solo career — along with Cindy Lee and Spirit of the Beehive's Rivka Ravede.

Sinister Grift is Panda's first solo album since 2019's Buoys, not counting his collaboration with Sonic Boom on 2022's Reset. "Working on this record felt like a sacred and warm return," Deakin said in a statement. "Noah and I first started putting music down to multitrack cassette in 1991. 32 years later and working in the same fashion, two friends alone in a room searching for sounds and feelings that move us, I am very proud of what we created together. Sinister Grift feels like the songwriter I've known for over 30 years but also feels like some sort of new chapter for Noah. Couldn't be more proud of the result."

Hear "Defense" below. Also below, see Sinister Grift's tracklist, plus Panda's upcoming tour schedule. He'll be making US and European stops along with three shows in Canada with Toro y Moi: Toronto on February 10, Montreal the day after that, and Vancouver on May 23. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18), following presales starting tomorrow (October 16) at 10 a.m. local.



Sinister Grift:

1. Praise

2. Anywhere but Here

3. 50mg

4. Ends Meet

5. Just As Well

6. Ferry Lady

7. Venom's In

8. Left in the Cold

9. Elegy for Noah Lou

10. Defense

Panda Bear 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

12/04 Coimbra, Portugal - Salão Brazil

12/05 Vigo, Spain - Radar

12/06 Valladolid, Spain - El Desierto

12/07 Porto, Portugal - Plano B

12/08 Lisboa, Portugal - ZDB

12/10 London, UK - Lexington

12/11 Berlin, Germany - Lark

12/13 Paris, France - Le Hasard Ludique

02/06 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

02/07 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

02/08 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall *

02/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

02/11 Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

02/12 Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

02/14 New York City, NY - Terminal 5 *

02/15 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

02/16 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club *

02/19 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

02/20 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

02/21 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

03/20 Lisboa, Portugal - Capitólio

03/21 Braga, Portugal - Theatro Circo

03/22 Oviedo, Spain - Almacenes

03/23 Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

03/25 Barcelona, Spain - Paral·lel 62

03/26 Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas

03/27 Madrid, Spain - La Sala

03/28 Faro, Portugal - Teatro das Figuras

05/08 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

05/12 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

05/13 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

05/14 Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

05/16 Denver, CO - The Fillmore *

05/19 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

05/21 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

05/22 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/23 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

* with Toro y Moi