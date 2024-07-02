Heart Postpone North American Tour Due to Ann Wilson's Health

This spring, Heart kicked off their first headlining North American tour in five years with support from Cheap Trick. After being on the road through April and May, they were scheduled to pick things back up at the end of July opening for some of Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining tour — but the band has now announced the postponement of the remainder of their dates due to Ann Wilson's recent health concerns.

Wilson shared the following statement:

Dear friends,

I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.

The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I've decided to do it.

And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

Thank you all for the support.

This is merely a pause.

I've much more to sing.

Love,

Ann Wilson

Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter.

Tickets will be honoured on the rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the weeks to come. Among the postponed concerts are scheduled Canadian performances in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.