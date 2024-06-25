Bright Eyes Detail New Album 'Five Dice, All Threes,' Share "Bells and Whistles"

As confirmed last week, there's a new Bright Eyes album coming this fall. The band have now formally announced their 11th studio LP (depending how you count it), led by the new single "Bells and Whistles."

Five Dice, All Threes arrives September 20 via Dead Oceans. It follows 2020's Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, and was recorded at Mike Mogis and Conor Oberst's ARC studio in Omaha, NE. The band self-produced the record, which features guest appearances from Cat Power, the National's Matt Berninger and the So So Glos' Alex Orange Drink.

"In the game of threes, the titular move would indicate a perfect roll," Sam Sodomsky wrote of Five Dice, All Threes in press materials. "Perfection, however, means something different in the world of Bright Eyes, where our flaws are what grants us authority and finding meaning is only possible if we bear witness to the dark, winding journey to get there."

"This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny," Oberst said of the jaunty lead track. "And it's also kind of a whistle while you work scenario."

Watch the Josh Boone-directed "Bells and Whistles" video below, where you can also check out the album tracklist.



Five Dice, All Threes:

1. Five Dice

2. Bells and Whistles

3. El Capitan

4. Bas Jan Ader

5. Tiny Suicides

6. All Threes (feat. Cat Power)

7. Rainbow Overpass (feat. Alex Orange Drink)

8. Hate

9. Real Feel 105°

10. Spun Out

11. Trains Still Run on Time

12. The Time I Have Left (feat. Matt Berninger)

13. Tin Soldier Boy

Pre-order Five Dice, All Threes.