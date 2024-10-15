New York-based Belgian-Egyptian singer-songwriter Tamino has detailed the forthcoming release of his third studio album — and a 2025 North American tour — previewed today by lead single "Babylon"

Every Dawn's a Mountain arrives March 21 via Djinn Records / Communion Music. Produced by the artist and PJ Maertens (with co-production by Eric Heigleand and Alessandro Buccellati, as well as additional production by Chris Messina, Zach Hanson and Jo Francken), it follows Tamino's 2022 sophomore effort Sahar and 2019 debut Amir. The track "Sanctuary" features vocals from Mitski.

"Just as fire can erupt with great force, most of these songs seemed to burst their way into existence. Unabashedly and without warning, they demanded my attention and determined the course of my days," the singer-songwriter explained in a statement. "They say the faster the flame burns, the harder it is to catch. Similarly, capturing the right feel while recording proved challenging at times. I've never really approached music conceptually. Usually, songwriting feels more like carving away into a self-revealing sculpture rather than carefully implementing a pre-existing blueprint. After recent developments in my life, however, I did feel a tremendous urge to build a metaphysical altar for what had been lost. The end result, though at times eclectic, feels like the most harmonious record I've made to date, with all 10 songs strung together by a same sense of honouring and letting go."

Six-minute epic "Babylon" is described as a cornerstone of the record, initially conceived of within the walls of a medieval castle where Tamino was doing a soundcheck ahead of a set at a small Italian festival. If memory serves, he played it when he opened for Mitski at Massey Hall in February and pretty much halted the clocks — simultaneously transporting us back through centuries of history — while doing so. It was quite moving!

Tamino will bring his time travels on the road for a headlining venture next spring, set to include a trio of Canadian concerts in Toronto (April 8), Montreal (April 9) and Quebec City (April 11) come April. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18) at 10 a.m. local; find the full itinerary below, as well as the album tracklist and a live performance video for "Babylon."



Every Dawn's a Mountain:

1. My Heroine

2. Babylon

3. Every Dawn's a Mountain

4. Sanpaku

5. Sanctuary

6. Raven

7. Willow

8. Elegy

9. Dissolve

10. Amsterdam

Pre-order Every Dawn's a Mountain.

Tamino 2025 Tour Dates:

03/27 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

03/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

03/29 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

03/31 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

04/01 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

04/04 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

04/05 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

04/06 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

04/08 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

04/09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/11 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

04/12 Boston, MA - Royale

04/13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04/17 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre