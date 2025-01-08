The Lumineers have detailed their fifth studio LP. The Grammy-winning band will share new album Automatic on February 14 via Dualtone Records.

Following 2022's Brightside, the 11-song Automatic was recorded in less than a month, with a studio process inspired by Peter Jackson's mammoth 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back.

As a release explains, co-founding members Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz took to the tracking room of Utopia Studios Bearsville in Woodstock, NY, with two drum kits, three different pianos and all manner of guitars, amplifiers and vocal microphones, allowing them to "pivot and capture as much as possible with minimal delay."

For the first time, the two are credited as the album's co-producers alongside David Baron and Simone Felice, the latter having engineered and mixed the band's last two LPs.

"Same Old Song" arrives today alongside a video from filmmaker Anaïs LaRocca, and finds the Lumineers cofounders performing their latest in front of a living canvas. You can take in the VHS-minded visual below.

"This album marks 20 years of songwriting between Jeremiah and me," says Schultz of Automatic in a statement. "The album explores some of the absurdities of the modern world, like the increasingly blurry line between what's real and what's not, and the variety of ways we numb ourselves while trying to combat both boredom and overstimulation."

Alongside the album news, the Lumineers have mapped out some preliminary tour dates for 2025, including a lone Canadian stop at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls this February.

Ahead of more North American dates being announced, you can find their current itinerary below.



Automatic:

1. Same Old Song

2. Asshole

3. Strings

4. Automatic

5. You're All I've Got

6. Plasticine

7. Ativan

8. Keys On The Table

9. Better Day

10. Sunflowers

11. So Long

Pre-order Automatic.

The Lumineers 2025 Tour Dates:

01/11 Inglewood, CA – iHeartRadio ALTer EGO †

02/16 Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort

02/22 Highland, CA – Yaamava' Resort & Casino

02/28 Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival †

04/23 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle *

04/24 Prague, CZ – O2 Arena *

04/26 Munich, DE – Olympiahalle *

04/27 Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum *

04/30 Bilbao, ES – Bilbao Arena *

05/02 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena *

05/03 Madrid, ES – WiZink *

05/06 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal *

05/08 Berlin, DE – Velodrom *

05/09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena *

05/11 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum *

05/14 Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena *

05/15 Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena *

05/17 Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

05/19 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National *

05/20 Paris, France – Adidas Arena *

05/22 Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena *

05/24 London, UK – The O2 *

05/25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

05/28 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena *

05/29 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

05/31 Dublin, Ireland – St Anne's Park *

* with Michael Marcagi

† Festival appearance