Having already mapped out a slew of European dates behind forthcoming new album Automatic, Lumineers have just extended their tour plans to all the way into October, including a couple more shows in Canada.
While the band are due to hit Ontario later this month when they ramble through Niagara Falls for their previously announced Fallsview Casino gig, they've got a whole whack of spring dates to complete before returning to Canadian soil.
The North American trek begins in Saratoga Springs, NY on July 3, after which they'll spend the entirety of that month and August in the US. Just two doubleheaders are booked on the tour: Bend, OR, for August 13 and 14, and Toronto for September 8 and 9 at Budweiser Stage. The run wraps up the following month with a closer in Austin.
Support along the way will come from Young the Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, the Back Seat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell and Chance Peña.
Artist presales begin next Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the general on-sale starting February 21 at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule below.
Lumineers 2025 Tour Dates:
01/11 Inglewood, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO †
02/16 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
02/22 Highland, CA - Yaamava Resort & Casino
02/28 Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival †
04/23 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle *
04/24 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena *
04/26 Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *
04/27 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum *
04/30 Bilbao, ES - Bilbao Arena *
05/02 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena *
05/03 Madrid, ES - WiZink *
05/06 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal *
05/08 Berlin, DE - Velodrom *
05/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena *
05/11 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum *
05/14 Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena *
05/15 Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena *
05/17 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
05/19 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National *
05/20 Paris, France - Adidas Arena *
05/22 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena *
05/24 London, UK - The O2 *
05/25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena *
05/28 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena *
05/29 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *
05/31 Dublin, Ireland - St Anne's Park *
07/03 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/05 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest*
07/08 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
07/09 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/11 Flushing, NY - Citi Field
07/13 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
07/15 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park
07/22 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
07/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/25 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
07/26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
07/29 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
07/30 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/02 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
08/05 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
08/06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
08/09 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
08/13 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/16 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
08/30 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
09/03 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/06 Washington, DC - Nationals Park
09/08 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/09 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival*
09/13 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
09/16 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/17 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
09/19 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
09/21 Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival*
09/23 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
09/26 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
09/27 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
09/30 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
10/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10/03 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/04 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/08 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10/10 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
10/11 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
10/14 Austin, TX - Moody Center
* festival appearance