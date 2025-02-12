Having already mapped out a slew of European dates behind forthcoming new album Automatic, Lumineers have just extended their tour plans to all the way into October, including a couple more shows in Canada.

While the band are due to hit Ontario later this month when they ramble through Niagara Falls for their previously announced Fallsview Casino gig, they've got a whole whack of spring dates to complete before returning to Canadian soil.

The North American trek begins in Saratoga Springs, NY on July 3, after which they'll spend the entirety of that month and August in the US. Just two doubleheaders are booked on the tour: Bend, OR, for August 13 and 14, and Toronto for September 8 and 9 at Budweiser Stage. The run wraps up the following month with a closer in Austin.

Support along the way will come from Young the Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, the Back Seat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell and Chance Peña.

Artist presales begin next Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the general on-sale starting February 21 at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule below.

Lumineers 2025 Tour Dates:

01/11 Inglewood, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO †

02/16 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

02/22 Highland, CA - Yaamava Resort & Casino

02/28 Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival †

04/23 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle *

04/24 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena *

04/26 Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *

04/27 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum *

04/30 Bilbao, ES - Bilbao Arena *

05/02 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena *

05/03 Madrid, ES - WiZink *

05/06 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal *

05/08 Berlin, DE - Velodrom *

05/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena *

05/11 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum *

05/14 Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena *

05/15 Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena *

05/17 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

05/19 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National *

05/20 Paris, France - Adidas Arena *

05/22 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena *

05/24 London, UK - The O2 *

05/25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

05/28 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena *

05/29 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

05/31 Dublin, Ireland - St Anne's Park *

07/03 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/05 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest*

07/08 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

07/09 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/11 Flushing, NY - Citi Field

07/13 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/15 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park

07/22 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

07/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/25 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

07/26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

07/29 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

07/30 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/02 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

08/05 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

08/06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

08/09 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08/13 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/16 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

08/30 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

09/03 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/06 Washington, DC - Nationals Park

09/08 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/09 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival*

09/13 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

09/16 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/17 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/19 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

09/21 Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival*

09/23 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

09/26 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

09/27 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

09/30 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

10/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10/03 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/04 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/08 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/10 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/11 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/14 Austin, TX - Moody Center

* festival appearance