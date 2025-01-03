Despite her oopsie chiming in on "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE" from Katy Perry's industry-suicide coffin-nail album, 143, Doechii has arguably had one of the most significant come-ups since Chappell Roan was launched into public discourse via that NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Doechii was similarly catapulted into ears and eyeballs globally via the Bob Boilen brainchild in 2024, where she performed her massive Alligator Bites Never Heal tune "DENIAL IS A RIVER," among others.

SZA took notice long before most, tapping in on a remix of "Persuasive" in 2022, and last night, shared on Twitter X that the rapper born Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon is her "favourite artist rn hands down," adding, "Fuck the genre" for good measure before reposting a clip of the aforementioned track's new music video.

As is customary for emerging artists communing with industry foremothers, Doechii responded by fanning the flames of appreciation back at SZA, writing, "love you sis!"

See the exchange below.