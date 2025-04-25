Earlier this month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of sex is binary and based on gender assigned at birth — ignoring biological diversity in a shockingly unscientific and unsurprisingly transphobic move — in order to supposedly protect women in "single-sex" spaces. The country's foremost TERF, J.K. Rowling, was, of course, gleeful at the ruling, posting a selfie with a cigar and drink in hand, toasting to #WomensRights.

Activist Tariq Ra'ouf recently posted a video in response, calling for an all-out boycott on Rowling's growing Harry Potter IP, which caught the attention of noted ally and The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal.

"Don't watch the show. Don't go to Universal. Don't buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It's time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money. ... It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails ... because that awful disgusting shit, that has consequences," Ra'ouf said in the video.

"Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior," Pascal wrote in response. See Ra'ouf's response below.

The actor — whose sister came out as transgender in 2021 — was recently spotted on the red carpet wearing Connor Ives's "PROTECT THE DOLLS" T-shirt. He has been an outspoken ally for the trans community, sharing on an Instagram post earlier this year, "I can't think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."