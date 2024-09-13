Katy Perry continues her reign of terror with "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE" featuring Doechii as part of her impending album, 143. If the album title was synonymous with the number of times Perry has disappointed us in her expedition for a comeback — and her choice of collaborators — this song would bring the counter up to 144.

There is still heavy contention over whether Perry's approach to her integration back into pop is intentionally satirical or just genuinely out of touch. Each single seemingly features less substance and lyricism and more of the singer's desperate pleas to fit in with Gen-Z. If some deem "Woman's World" a feminist parody gone wrong, then "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE" would be its hornier sequel.

The dissociation-inducing hook consists of Perry and Doechii reiterating what they are to their male counterpart — a queen, a freak, every woman he wants and needs, the list goes on. And well, that's pretty much the whole song. Its lyrics have as much substance as a baby's speech, which run over a repetitive instrumental reminiscent of the track that keeps playing while you're trying on clothes at H&M in 2011. Doechii's feature is perhaps the only redeemable factor, but it would take a lot more than her few clever bars to save this soulless production.

The consensus remains that Perry remains in another flop era. And with her beyond-questionable move to bring on disgraced Dr. Luke to the album's production, she will have to try a little (or perhaps a lot) harder at her cling to relevancy. To Perry's "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE," all I have to say is, we probably didn't want him anyway.