Swollen Members — the hip-hop collective of Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — reunited after nearly seven years apart earlier this summer for Vancouver's SwollenFest. It must have gone pretty well, because they're hitting the road together for what they've aptly titled Bury the Hatchet tour: a run of Canadian dates that includes concerts in 17 cities across eight provinces.

With support from one-time (swollen) member Moka Only, the acclaimed trio will kick things off with a couple more British Columbia shows in Nanaimo (November 8) and Kelowna (November 9). From there, they'll move on to Alberta (Calgary on November 12, Edmonton on November 13 and Brooks on November 14) and Saskatchewan (Regina on November 15 and Saskatoon on November 16).

Swollen Members then come to Ontario for five gigs in Toronto (November 21), Peterborough (November 22), Barrie (November 23) Kitchener (November 24) and Ottawa (November 26). After a Montreal performance on November 27, they'll wrap things up on the East Coast with a pair of New Brunswick events (Fredericton on November 29 and Moncton on November 20) and a Halifax concert on December 1.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP and merch packages available. Find the full itinerary below.

Swollen Members 2024 Tour Dates:

11/08 Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

11/09 Kelowna, BC - Distrikt Nightclub

11/12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

11/13 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

11/14 Brooks, AB - Brooks Hotel

11/15 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/16 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/17 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

11/21 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/22 Peterborough, ON - The Venue

11/23 Barrie, ON - The Queens

11/24 Kitchener, ON - The Hub

11/26 Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

11/27 Montreal, QC - Belmont

11/29 Fredericton, NB - Klub Khrome

11/30 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

12/01 Halifax, NS - The Dome