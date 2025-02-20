After mapping out a pretty significant North American tour earlier this week, Superheaven have returned with details of their first new full-length album since 2015. The self-titled effort is due April 18 through Blue Grape Music.

Previewed today by lead single "Cruel Times," Superheaven was recorded and engineered by the band's own Jake Clarke and Zack Robbins, and co-produced by Will Yip. The record also features previously released singles "Long Gone" and "Numb to What Is Real."

The effort is said to find the band "pushing at their boundaries with a sense of pensive gloom," as per a release.

Check out "Cruel Times" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Superheaven:

1. Humans for Toys

2. Numb to What Is Real

3. Cruel Times

4. Sounds of Goodbyes

5. Long Gone

6. Hothead

7. Conflicted Mood

8. Stare at the Void

9. Next Time

10. The Curtain