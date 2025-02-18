Superheaven reemerged in recent years after finding retroactive success through TikTok virality, taking their debut studio album Jar on a 10th anniversary tour, and, last year, delivering their first new material in nearly a decade. The band are continuing their comeback era this year with plans for another North American tour.
Ahead of a yet-to-be-announced self-titled LP arriving sometime this year, the band are set to preview the new material on the road starting on April 26 in Louisville. The spring run includes entirely US dates save for one stop north of the border in Toronto, where they'll play the Opera House on May 14. They'll wrap up in NYC on May 20.
Glare, Spy and Prize Horse will join Superheaven for the entirety of the run.
Fans can text (267) 714-5951 for early access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow (February 19). See the announcement and schedule below.
Superheaven 2025 Tour Dates:
04/26 Louisville, KY - LDB Fest
04/27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
04/29 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
05/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
05/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
05/03 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
05/04 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
05/06 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
05/08 Austin, TX - Emo's
05/09 Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard And BBQ
05/11 Chicago, IL - Metro
05/13 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
05/14 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
05/16 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
05/17 Boston, MA - Royale Boston
05/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel