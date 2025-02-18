Superheaven reemerged in recent years after finding retroactive success through TikTok virality, taking their debut studio album Jar on a 10th anniversary tour, and, last year, delivering their first new material in nearly a decade. The band are continuing their comeback era this year with plans for another North American tour.

Ahead of a yet-to-be-announced self-titled LP arriving sometime this year, the band are set to preview the new material on the road starting on April 26 in Louisville. The spring run includes entirely US dates save for one stop north of the border in Toronto, where they'll play the Opera House on May 14. They'll wrap up in NYC on May 20.

Glare, Spy and Prize Horse will join Superheaven for the entirety of the run.

Fans can text (267) 714-5951 for early access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow (February 19). See the announcement and schedule below.



Superheaven 2025 Tour Dates:

04/26 Louisville, KY - LDB Fest

04/27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

04/29 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

05/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

05/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

05/03 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

05/04 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

05/06 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

05/08 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/09 Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard And BBQ

05/11 Chicago, IL - Metro

05/13 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

05/14 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

05/16 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05/17 Boston, MA - Royale Boston

05/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel