Admittedly, I hadn't heard of Superheaven until their viral "Youngest Daughter" moment following the 10th anniversary of that song's mother album Jar. For me, it was one of those moments of true "music discovery" that you so often hear about but rarely experience in a way that doesn't involve labels pushing algorithmically engineered fodder to the fore. Since then, I caught Jar's 10th anniversary show in Toronto, they've announced their first new album in a decade, and mapped out a North American tour with yet another Toronto gig for me to attend. Thanks TikTok!

In previewing that forthcoming self-titled effort, today they released "Stare at the Void," which comes with a very seasonally appropriate claymation music video. The song throttles right out of the gate, with the band favouring their signature shoegaze-y fuzz and West Coast post-grunge sonic palette (comparable to late-peak Pinback or 2000s Minus the Bear) over their more post-hardcore tendencies.

It's exactly the evolution you'd expect from a rock-adjacent band this far into their career, but it's also a pleasant surprise! Superheaven are not simply taking a victory lap; they're ascending to a new peak.

Go non-verbal with "Stare at the Void" — a perfect tune for staring out a bus window on a rainy day — below.