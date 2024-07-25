Okay, so the bad news remains that ScHoolboy Q's North American tour did not end up coming to Toronto as planned (whether it was actually because of the Drake/Kendrick feud is yet to be known), but it's still worth noting that the rapper is calling out his own fans for paying through the nose for resale tickets.

A fan who bought tickets to the tour stop in Silver Spring, MD, tweeted at the rapper today, attaching a Ticketmaster screenshot (with a PayPal notification telling them they'd spent $660.80 USD) and asking if it was possible for him to get his vinyl signed even without "pre game," Q's pre-show meet-and-greet session.

"Bro wHy would u pay 660 dollaz for sum tickets," the rapper wrote in response, adding a crying-laughing emoji. "Come early u fucking idiot I'll let u in the pre game," he continued, giving the ticketholder the start time and promising to "sign whateva."

This right here is a beautiful example of telling someone with good intentions that they were being foolish and still rewarding them for that intent (which, as we know, does not equate impact). It was very generous of Q to invite the fan into the meet and greet, and for him to say straight-up that paying that much money for concert tickets is wild, especially in this economy.

Not that it makes any difference, but the fan (Twitter user @Hob646) responded, explaining that the amount paid was for balcony tickets for them and "3 buddies," all of whom are "getting too old to be down in general admission lol."