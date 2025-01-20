If you needed an excuse to continue on last summer's antics, here it is. As derivative as its become to reference Charli XCX to every instance of club pop, Rose Gray's Louder, Please plays the role of bubblegum BRAT, while bringing lots of the UK musician's own flair to the dance floor.

Though it has that unmistakable party-centric, don't-give-a-fuck-but-maybe-just-a-little attitude, the record has its own legs to stand on. It moves between hints of ballroom, jungle and house in seamless euphoria, enough to give every electropop fan a piece of ear candy. It's as confident as a debut can get, and if this year is anything like last, we're always here for a new meteoric pop girl.

(PIAS)