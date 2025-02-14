Omega Mighty has returned with new single "Oulalala," a perfect addition to your Valentine's Day playlist.

Produced by Burd & Keyz, the featherlight "Oulalala" highlights Mighty's fluid melodies, and can be heard below alongside a music video.

The accompanying visual, shot and edited by Connor Dooley, finds Mighty and two vocalists styled as a '60s girl group before they segue into something more modern.

"'Oulalala' is for the lovers…the ones who believe in love, or desire to be loved but also want to keep the relationship fun and exciting," Mighty shares of the song in a statement. "It's a cheeky flirtatious bop, but it's also an empowerment song with a reminder to go for what you want!"